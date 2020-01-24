J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JDW. HSBC downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.64) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

