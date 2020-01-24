J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,627 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.