J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,612 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.