J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,612 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
MMM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73.
In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
