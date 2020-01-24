J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

NYSE PG traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

