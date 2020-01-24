J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,857,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

