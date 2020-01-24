Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 611.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after buying an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

