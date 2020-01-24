Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after buying an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,665,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,566,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $316.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.99.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.61.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

