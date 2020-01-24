Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after buying an additional 1,012,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after buying an additional 164,869 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.