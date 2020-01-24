Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

