Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

