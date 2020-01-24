Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,580 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

