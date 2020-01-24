Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

NYSE GE opened at $11.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

