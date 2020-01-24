Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 64,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Japan Gold Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

