Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

AMTD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.34. 60,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,211,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

