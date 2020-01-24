Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target to GBX 735

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Shares of UDG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 814 ($10.71). 439,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 780.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

