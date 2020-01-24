Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.20 ($225.81).

Volkswagen stock opened at €176.58 ($205.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €163.88. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

