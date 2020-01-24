JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.83

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.83 and traded as high as $49.13. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 119,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

