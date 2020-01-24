Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

