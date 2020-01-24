Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,434 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

