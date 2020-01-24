Jolley Asset Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,065. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $138.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.