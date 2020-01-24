Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,973. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.