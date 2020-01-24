Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.