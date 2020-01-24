Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,380. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.