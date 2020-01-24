JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DB1. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

ETR:DB1 opened at €150.20 ($174.65) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1-year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit