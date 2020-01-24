JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DB1. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €150.20 ($174.65) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1-year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.