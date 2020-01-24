JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

