JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,518. The firm has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

