Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KALU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,650. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $70,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,012. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

