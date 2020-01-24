KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. KARMA has a total market cap of $107,118.00 and $88.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

