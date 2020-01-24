KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,114,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,294,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

