Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 10,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

