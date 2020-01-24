Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €573.40 ($666.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €578.95 and a 200 day moving average of €509.22. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.