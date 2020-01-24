Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

