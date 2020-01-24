Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit