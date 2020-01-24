Kimberly Clark (KMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 1,033,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

