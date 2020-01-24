Kimberly Clark (KMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 1,033,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
