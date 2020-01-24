Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 4,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,232. The stock has a market cap of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

