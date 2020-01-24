KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 529,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

