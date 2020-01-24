Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Kontrol Energy Corp (CNSX:KNR) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

About Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR)

Kontrol Energy Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada, North America, and internationally. It offers cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits, energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, due diligence, odour assessment and analytics, compliance consulting, and other engineering services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.