Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 327,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

