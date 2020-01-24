Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 861,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,381. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

