Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.09

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 2013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

