Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.99 ($75.57).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €73.75 ($85.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. Krones has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.66.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

