Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0000

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Kuverit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $76,747.00 and approximately $6,068.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.45 or 0.05515803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127725 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,665,824,435 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.