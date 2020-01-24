L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.00. L Brands shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 3,592,380 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,270,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,287,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

