L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.00. L Brands shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 3,592,380 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.
The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,270,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,287,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About L Brands (NYSE:LB)
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
