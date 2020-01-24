L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.83 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,438. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $224.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit