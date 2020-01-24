L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.83 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,438. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $224.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

