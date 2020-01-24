L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises 0.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 201,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,516. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.26. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $139.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

