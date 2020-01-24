Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $18.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 697,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

