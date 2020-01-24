Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Barclays set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

