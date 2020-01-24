Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $29,902.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.