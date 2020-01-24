Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires Shares of 3,150 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $312,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 208,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,933. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.62 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

