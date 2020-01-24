Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Anthem by 176.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Anthem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

ANTM stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

