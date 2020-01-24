Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.25. 9,453,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

